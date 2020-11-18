One of the best Samsung smartwatches is its lowest price ever in Amazon Black Friday deals

We've seen Samsung Galaxy Watch deals hitting the Tizen range of wrist candy over the course of the year. While the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is usually one of the cheaper models on sale, a steep discount in Amazon's Black Friday deals is dropping that price even further right now.

Samsung's first-gen Watch Active is down to £103.70 (was £169) if you're happy to opt for the silver variant of the device. That's by far the lowest price we've seen for this device, which was previously around £139 on Amazon Prime Day.

The RRP of this smartwatch is actually £199, though more recently we've been seeing it on sale for £169 in early Amazon Black Friday deals. That extra discount, then, is bringing about an excellent offer if you're looking for a cheap smartwatch this week.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active (40mm): £169 £103.70 at Amazon

It may be a couple of years old now, but the original Galaxy Watch Active is still a solid smartwatch, and well worth considering if you're sticking to a budget. It lacks the rotating dial of the Active 2, but still looks great and offers essential features including on-board GPS, a range of activity tracking modes, sleep tracking, app notifications, and support for third party apps.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active (40mm): £169 £129 at Amazon

Want the black or rose gold variants of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active? It's more expensive on Amazon right now than the silver version, but both of these colors are at their lowest prices yet at £129 right now.View Deal

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active runs Tizen software, which means this smartwatch will work with both iPhones and Android devices.

We praised it for its high-end design and great feature set when the watch was originally unveiled in 2019, but the Galaxy Watch Active 2 has surpassed this device with a few additional features such as a touch activated rotating bezel.

