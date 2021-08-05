Nvidia RTX 3090 restock: Scan UK has this epic GPU on sale now

The Nvidia RTX 3090 is the most powerful consumer graphics card in the world, and Scan UK has it in stock for £1,399.

For anyone who has been searching for where to buy the Nvidia RTX 3090, you'll know how hard getting hold of this graphics card has been, despite its high price, so it's exciting that it's come back into stock.

However, as always, we're not sure how long it will remain in stock. With 24GB of GDDR6X RAM and Nvidia's very latest graphics tech, this is a GPU that may be overkill for many people, but is incredibly future-proof. It's also capable of gaming at 8K on some titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 – though with a little help from DLSS.

The scarcity of other GPUs, like the RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti, have inflated the prices of those lower powered cards, which means the RTX 3090's £1,399 asking price isn't quite as bad as it first seems. If you want to upgrade your PC to the very best GPU out there, then jump on this deal now.

We should point out that Scan's web page for this deal sometimes goes down, possibly due to high amounts of traffic, so try refreshing the page to see the deal.

Nvidia RTX 3090 deals:

If you miss out on Scan's Nvidia RTX 3090 stock or simply want to know where to buy RTX 3090 quickly, you'll find all the links to buy the RTX 3090 at various retailers below. Keep checking these links as you never know when more consoles will hit the shelves.