Now is the last chance to save over 30% with these Sky TV and broadband deals

If there's one thing we can always count on Sky for, it's to have some pretty sweet offers and deals, especially on its Sky TV packages.

And now with its January sale, you're looking at saving over 30% on Sky TV and broadband deals! What better way to cure the January blues then by curling up on the sofa and binge watching the crown or gearing up for the Super Bowl 2020?

With these deals you're looking at paying £37 a month for Superfast broadband + Sky Entertainment or £54 a month for Superfast broadband plus Entertainment and Sports!

There's currently three deals on offer and we've outlined our favorite two below, as both come with superfast broadband!

Or if you haven't seen anything you like make sure to check out our best broadband and TV deals guide. And keep scrolling to read more about these deals - we don't know exactly when they will expire but as Sky is calling it a January sale, they probably won't be on for much longer.

The Sky TV deals in full

Broadband Superfast + Sky Entertainment | 18 months | £19.95 one off set-up fee | £57 £37 per month

If you're also looking for a fibre broadband bundle to compliment your Sky TV deal, then you can add it all in one for just £37 a month. It all depends on what's available in your area via the postcode checker on the site. With this you're getting average download speeds of 59Mb and award winning TV on Sky Q.View Deal

