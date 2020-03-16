No, Disney Plus UK will not launch early

With an increasingly large portion of the UK population stuck at home right now, Disney Plus UK has responded to calls to launch early ahead of its March 24 release date. Sadly, the House of Mouse has confirmed it's not to be, but clearly enough people have asked that it was worth addressing.

Disney posted the following message on Twitter:

We hear you. As much as we’d love to, we can’t bring forward the launch of Disney+ in the UK. Less than 8 days to go… Take care ❤️March 16, 2020

It's true, Disney Plus UK is around a week away, which is no time at all, really. But clearly interest in the service is peaking as people are considering what to do with their spare time at the moment.

If you're considering Disney Plus, the full UK launch line-up was revealed recently, and we've selected our five highlights from its library of movies and TV shows to help you make up your mind about it.

Until launch, you can pre-order Disney Plus for £10 off, which is £49.99 for a year. Or you can wait and stream it for a very reasonable £5.99 per month from launch.

If you're stuck at home right now, we recommend checking out our lists on the best Netflix UK shows, best Netflix UK movies and best Netflix documentaries. If you've got Amazon Prime instead, we just refreshed our list of the best Amazon Prime UK shows.