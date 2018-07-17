Nintendo Switch Pro Controller and Super Mario Odyssey bundle is on sale today

Most of the Nintendo Switch Amazon Prime Day deals have dried up, but you can still buy this bundle with Super Mario Odyssey paired with a Nintendo Switch Pro controller.

You can grab one of the best games on the Switch so far alongside the official Nintendo controller for the console at £91.99 for the next two hours or so.

A Pro controller for the Switch would normally cost you £54.99 while the game can vary in price with the cheapest we've seen it down at £44. That's a saving of £7, which isn't a phenomenal deal but it's a great purchase if you need both these things for your Switch gaming.

To take advantage of these and other Prime Day deals you need to be an Amazon Prime member, and if you're not already then you can sign up for a 30-day free trial when you click through to a deal.