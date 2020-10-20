Nintendo Switch Fortnite Edition bundle is now up for pre-order

The Nintendo Switch Fortnite Edition is up for pre-order now, but we'd hurry as this is looking like an extremely popular console purchase ahead of Christmas. The brand new design has hit the shelves just days after being announced, taking many by surprise.

If you've been holding out on Nintendo Switch deals over the past few weeks and you have a penchant for the battle royale, you might want to take a look at this soon.

The Nintendo Switch Fortnite Edition offers up a unique blue and yellow design with a Fortnite decal over the dock as well. With this special edition console, you're also getting the Wildcat bundle - which means you can unlock the Wildcat outfit with two additional styles, a Sleek Strike Back Bling with two additional styles, and 2000 V-Bucks.

That's excellent value for a standard price special edition, but these Nintendo Switch deals are moving fast. Pre-order the Fortnite Nintendo Switch at Very, Nintendo, or ShopTo for £279.99 (or Amazon for £299.99).

This is likely to be a main player in this year's Black Friday deals, so you'll want to get in ahead of the crowd. Don't forget, you can also check out all the latest Nintendo Switch bundles available now - or the best Nintendo Switch Lite deals on the shelves.

Nintendo Switch Fortnite Edition deals

Nintendo Switch Fortnite Edition: £279.99 at Very

Grab the Fortnite Nintendo Switch for £279.99 at Very while stock lasts. You're getting a unique yellow and blue design here, with the Wildcat bundle and 2000 V-Bucks. This pre-order will ship on October 30.

