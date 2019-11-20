New Nintendo Switch bundle deals include free Pokemon Sword or Shield

The Currys Black Friday sale has kicked off super early this year and the UK store is leading the way for gamers too with a selection of jaw-dropping Nintendo Switch bundles.

You can now order the newest version of the Nintendo Switch (the battery lasts longer than the older launch model), with a FREE copy of either Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield - two of the hottest games of the year on Ninty's super handheld hybrid. An absolute steal at just £279.99.

If you already have a Switch at home or aren't bothered about having the option of playing the games on your TV, then you might have been eyeing up the budget version console that works in handheld mode only, the Nintendo Switch Lite. Well, you're in for a treat too as you can get the game for just an extra £20 on top of the cheaper console's price of £199.

And seeing as Black Friday isn't rolling around until the end of the month, you might well be feeling a little cautious about diving in this early. Well, Currys hears you and will refund the difference if prices drop the price any lower on Black Friday. We honestly don't see the competition beating these prices though, so Currys will be fairly confident about not having to do that. Nintendo is notorious for not dropping prices much on hardware and the Switch will be the most in-demand console between now and Christmas, so it'll be sticking to its Joy-Cons for sure.

If you're a little unsure about which version of the game to pick up then check out our article on the Pokemon Sword and Shield differences. Ready to buy now? Then check out the Pokemon Switch deals below. If Pokemon isn't what you're after with your new console though, be sure to keep an eye on our regularly-updated guide to the latest Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals and we'll tell you about all the different bundles for the Lite too with our guide to the latest Nintendo Switch Lite prices.

These Nintendo Switch bundles have just been further improved by Currys as they now come with a free six-month subscription to Spotify Premium.

The hottest Nintendo Switch Pokemon bundles

