New Samsung 8K TVs just got a discount – but you'll have to act fast

The 2020 range of Samsung 8K TVs just got its first discount, with a 10% saving currently applying to Samsung's three new 8K models for a limited time.

The promotion is running until July 15, up until which point buyers will be able to net the Q950TS 8K QLED flagship – or one of its lower-spec Q900TS / Q800TS siblings – for 10% off the original retail price.

10% may not sound like a lot, but given the high price tags for 8K televisions, it actually marks a good few hundred pounds off the asking price.

Every new Samsung TV this year

What are the best Samsung TVs?

Compare this offer with the best soundbars we've reviewed

8K, or not 8K

The Q950TS 8K QLED is the most impressive of the lot, and would usually cost £5,999 for its smallest 65-inch size, or £11,999 for its largest 85-inch model – both now with a £599 and £1,199 saving respectively. With a zero-bezel display and OTS+ sound system, as well as 8K resolution images, you'll certainly getting a lot for your buck.

The Q900TS is the next step down, shipping without a Samsung OneConnect box or a the same all-screen design. The Q800T is the cheapest new 8K TV, starting at just £3,999 for a 65-inch size for a lower-specified model – though it will now be even cheaper with a £399 saving.

8K TVs still aren't necessary purchases, by any metric, but for forward-looking enthusiasts wanting to experience the next generation of TV resolution, these new Samsung sets will get you there for that little bit less than before.