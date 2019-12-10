New PS Plus deal: grab three months of Official PlayStation Magazine for £1

PlayStation Plus deals don't come around too often, but if you're a member you'll know there are some exciting bonuses included in your gaming subscription. You can now grab three issues of Official PlayStation Magazine for just £1 with your PS Plus subscription. That's three months of all the latest PlayStation news, features, and discussion delivered direct to your door in case your eyes ever need a screen break. On top of that, if you're not already a member, we'll be showcasing the best PS Plus deals we've found around the web further down this page.

Official PlayStation Magazine gathers all the best reviews and commentary on the wonderful world of Sony's gaming empire in one gorgeous magazine. You'll be privy to fantastic industry interviews as well as behind the scenes first looks at upcoming titles heading to PS4.

This deal is for existing PS Plus members only, but is also open to new members who sign up soon. If you're interested in keeping up with all the latest goings on at PlayStation you mind want to consider a subscription anyway. Not only will you have access to this exclusive deal, but there's a wealth of PS Plus Rewards heading your way over the next 12 months, on top of all your free games, online play, and game discounts. Lucky for you, we have plenty of PlayStation Plus deals to secure your subscription for as little as possible.

Today's best PS Plus deals

Official PlayStation Magazine three month sub | £1 at PlayStation Plus Rewards

Existing PlayStation Plus members can enjoy this fantastic deal on three months of Official PlayStation Magazine for just £1. That's a quarter of year sorted for gaming reading material featuring all your favourite PlayStation reviews, previews, interviews and discussion.

If you're after a quick three month subscription, you'll be paying more per month than you would with a longer membership but the overall outlay will be far less. That means you can grab a PS Plus subscription and Official PlayStation Magazine for far less than you'd usually spend.

If you're in it for the long haul, check out these 12-month subscription options. You're getting a whole year of free games, online play, and exclusive bonuses just like this Official PlayStation Magazine saving.

