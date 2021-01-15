New games 2021: game release dates for console and PC

If you're searching for all new games coming out in 2021 for console and PC, we've rounded up all the key dates you need to know.
2020 saw countless great games arrive, but with the PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S now nestled snugly in our homes, there are some amazing new games arriving in 2021 that we can't wait to play. This year could be even better, too, as developers focus more on the next-generation consoles. Of course, Nintendo Switch is also set to have another strong year, with some highly anticipated releases on the way. Streaming services like Stadia and Amazon Luna are also set to get better in 2021, and of course, there's PC, which continues to set the standard in hardware power and flexibility.
It can be hard to keep track of which games are releasing and when, though, so we've put together this regularly updated guide of all the new games in 2021 and beyond so you know what's on the horizon.
January 2021
- Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game - Complete Edition - January 14 (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia, PC) - OUT NOW
- Hitman 3 - January 20 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch via cloud, Stadia, PC)
- The Medium - January 28 (Xbox Series X/S, PC)
February 2021
- Control Ultimate Edition - February 2 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S)
- Nioh Remastered - The Complete Edition - February 5 (PS5, PC)
- Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition – February 5 (PS5, PC)
- Nioh 2 Remastered - The Complete Edition - February 5 (PS5, PC)
- The Nioh Collection - February 5 (PS5, PC)
- Little Nightmares 2 - February 11 (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury - February 12 (Nintendo Switch)
- Persona 5 Strikers - February 23 (PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC)
- Bravely Default 2 - February 26 (Nintendo Switch)
March 2021
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon - March 2 (PS5)
- Harvest Moon: One World – March 5 (Switch)
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake - March 18 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)
- Returnal - March 19 (PS5)
- Balan Wonderworld - March 26 (Nintendo Switch, PC)
- Monster Hunter Rise - March 26 (Nintendo Switch)
- Terminator: Resistance - Enhanced - March 26 (PS5)
- The Binding of Isaac: Repentance - March 31 (PC)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - March TBC (PS4, PS5, Stadia, PC)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits - March TBC (PS4, PS5, PC)
April 2021
- Outriders - April 1 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)
- NieR Replicant ver1.2247448719... - April 23 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- New Pokémon Snap - April 30 (Nintendo Switch)
May 2021
- Deathloop - May 21 (PS5, PC)
June 2021
- Back 4 Blood - June 22 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)
- Little Devil Inside - June TBA (PS5)
TBC 2021 and beyond
- Solar Ash - July TBC (PS5)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo - October 2021 (PS5, PC)
- Stray - October 2021 (PS5)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 - TBC 2021 (Nintendo Switch)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - TBC 2021 (PS5)
- Everwild - TBC 2021 (Xbox Series X)
- Gran Turismo 7 - TBC 2021 (PS5)
- Halo Infinite – Fall 2021 (PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X)
- Hellblade 2: Senua's Saga – TBC 2021 (Xbox Series X)
- Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC – TBC 2021 (PC, Xbox One and Switch)
- Oddworld: Soulstorm – TBC 2020 (PC, PS4 and PS5)
- Kerbal Space Program 2 – Fall 2021 (PC, PS4 and Xbox One)
- Jett: The Far Shore – Holiday 2021 (PC, PS5, PS4)
- Rainbow Six Quarantine – TBC 2021 (PC, PS4 and Xbox One)
- Far Cry 6 - TBC 2021 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Stadia)
- Scorn – TBC 2021 (Xbox Series X)
- Chivalry 2 - TBC 2021 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5, PC)
- Final Fantasy 14 – TBC (Xbox One)
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Spring 2021 (PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch)
- Psychonauts 2 – TBC 2021 (PC, PS4 and Xbox One)
- The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe – TBC 2021 (PC)
- Battlefield 6 - TBC 2021 - (Xbox Series X, PC, PS5)
- Horizon Forbidden West - TBC 2021 (PS5)
- Chorus - TBC 2021 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Stadia)
- Dustborn - TBC 2021 (PS5, PS4, PC)
- GTA 5 - TBC 2021 (PS5, Xbox Series X)
- Gotham Knights - TBC 2021 (PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC)
- Resident Evil Village - TBC 2021 (PS5, Xbox Series X, PC)
- Apex Legends – 2021 (Switch)
- Hogwarts Legacy - TBC 2022 (PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC)
- Project Athia - January 2022 (PS5, PC)
- Pragmata - 2023 TBC (PS5)
- Skull & Bones – TBC
- State of Decay 3 - TBC (Xbox Series X)
- Starfield - TBC
- The Elder Scrolls 6 - TBC
- Indiana Jones - TBC
