Nest Hello is the company's first smart doorbell and includes facial recognition

Today Nest announced its entry into the smart doorbell market with the Nest Hello, a smart doorbell from the company that first made its name with smart thermostats.

The Nest Hello supports recording in HDR, as well as a night-vision mode as seen in the company’s other smart home products.

The doorbell is also equipped with the same facial recognition technology found in its other smart security cameras, so that it can recognise familiar delivery drivers and family members. This will notify you whether someone rings your doorbell or not.

Respond quickly

Nest Hello also offers quick responses if you’re too busy to remotely answer the door

Finally, the doorbell also offers echo and noise cancellation so that you can hold a conversation with a visitor even if the street is busy outside.

Alongside the Nest Hello, the company also announced a new outdoor version of its Nest Cam IQ, and a new smart home security system called Nest Secure.