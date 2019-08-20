Need a cheap MacBook deal? These back to school offers will save you hundreds

Tracking down cheap MacBooks can feel like an impossible task unless you're able to wait until big shopping events like Black Friday. But you can't always wait for the sales to come around, especially if you're heading back to school, college or university in the next couple of weeks.

Fear not though reader, we're here to save you money all year round so you can keep your cash for the other essentials instead. So let's get the ball rolling today with a pair of MacBook Air deals in the US with the 2017 model available for $749.99, saving you $250 at Best Buy. Or you could opt for the brand new version with huge improvements to the display as Best Buy is $200 cheaper than any other store for the newest version of the super slim Apple laptop.

We've got you covered in the UK too with MacBook prices tumbling way under £1000 with these carefully curated deals. There's a £300 saving on a 12-inch MacBook. Or if you're happy to settle for less storage but a faster processor then there's a superb price running over at John Lewis for a 2017 MacBook Air at £770.

MacBook deals (USA)

13.3-inch MacBook Air (2019) $1099.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

The still very new 2019 update of last year's excellent MacBook Air upgrade is a red hot deal today. Compared to the deal below you're getting simmer bezels, Retina Display with True Tone tech and a fingerprint scanner with touch ID for an absolute steal today. There's 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD like the model below, but also a more up-to-date version of the i5 processor.

13.3-inch MacBook Air (2017) $999.99 $749.99 at Best Buy

This is still a great Apple laptop with some seriously decent spec with a price way under $1000. We're talking 8GB of RAM, 128GB of SSD storage and an i5 processor. More than a match for most tasks you'd throw at it for work or school.

MacBook deals (UK)

12-inch MacBook (2017) with Retina display | £1099 £799 at Currys

While the M3 processor in this MacBook isn't immensely powerful, if you just want a reliable MacBook for standard work and study activities then this is how to do it in style and at a decent speed too thanks to the 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. The gorgeous Retina display is complimented by a thin and lightweight chassis available in silver, grey or gold from Currys.

13.3-inch MacBook Air (2017) | £949 £770 at John Lewis

We actually prefer this deal as it comes with the better Intel Core i5 processor. The trade-off is you only get a 128GB SSD instead of a 256GB one, but that might be enough for your needs, plus you can always expand storage via a portable USB drive. John Lewis has also thrown in a decisive free two-year guarantee too.

Fancy checking out a wider range of Apple's excellent laptops? Then head on over to our full cheap MacBook deals guide. If you're a student going back to school, then make sure you check out our pick of the best student laptops, or if you want the lowest cost option then our cheap laptop deals guide can help.

