Motorola Edge, the coolest phone of the year, is in an early Black Friday phone sale

You're going to have plenty of Black Friday phone deals shoved upon you in the coming weeks, but there's only one you should seriously consider, and it's this one for the Motorola Edge.

The Motorola Edge starts the first wave of Motorola's new line of flagship smartphones, and it represents a shot in the arm for all the boring and similar-looking smartphones released this year.

The Edge is long, thin, slender and elegant, with a super-curved-edge display that feels great in the hand. It feels so good, it became the handset we started using in the down-time between other phone reviews.

This early Black Friday deal, on Amazon, isn't fantastic in terms of the discount - it only knocks £50 off, bringing the price down to £499. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for prices in your region.) But it's better to buy a great phone that's seen a moderate reduction, than an okay phone that's much cheaper, as it'll keep treating you right for years to come. Our only reservation would be a possibly better price cut come Black Friday, but we can't know if that'll arrive or not.

If you're looking for a more affordable Motorola phone, a Moto G8 phone sale started recently, also from Amazon, that might be a better handset for you. The Motorola Edge deal also coincides with a price cut for the Moto G9 Plus, which only just launched, and we'll list that below too.

Motorola Edge deal

Motorola Edge: £549 £499 at Amazon

The Motorola Edge has a great-looking 6.7-inch 90Hz OLED display that curves at the edges in a dramatic 'waterfall' style. Don't like curved-edge phones? Well accidental touch detection mitigates the big issues, and there are other cool functions that utilize the curved edge. The phone also has lots of processing power and great battery life.

Moto G9 Plus: £259 £229 at Amazon

The Moto G9 Plus is a pretty solid budget smartphone, and we're surprised to see a price cut seeing as it only launched in September. The phone has a big screen, long-lasting battery and cameras that are good for the price. Even though this is only a small price cut, it's still making a decent cheap phone even more affordable.

If you know Motorola for its mid-range phones, a higher-price handset from the company might seem a bit suspect, but it's certainly worth looking into.

The Edge feels very premium, mainly thanks to its sleek design we've already described. It feels great in the hand, much more so than most other smartphones, and is pretty lightweight too.

Beyond the design, we really appreciated the long-lasting battery life of the phone, as well as its power for playing games.

We did have a few issues with the phone, like its cameras being fine rather than great, and the fingerprint sensor being a little fiddly, but if these negatives take the cherry off the cake, you're still looking at the most delicious cake of the year.