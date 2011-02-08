Sony Ericsson Xperia Play also coming to Three

All five major UK networks are set to sell the Xperia Play

Three has joined the Xperia Play network party and announced that it will be offering the Sony Ericsson Xperia Play in the UK.

That makes it a clean sweep of all five major UK networks for the Sony Ericsson handset, with O2, Vodafone, Orange and T-Mobile all set to range the handset.

The Sony Ericsson Xperia Play should see a UK release date of April, if Orange's information is to be believed.

Gore

Although we've already seen the handset in all its glory during our hands on Sony Ericsson Xperia Play review, all the gory details are set to be revealed at Mobile World Congress next week.

Speaking of gory, there's always Sony Ericsson's gruesome advert for the handset to tide you over until then (below).

Still proving elusive is the handset's UK pricing, a subject on which we shall keep you posted.