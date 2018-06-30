The best iPad Air 2 deals in July 2018

Ready for Prime Day? Prime Day 2018 is getting closer now along with deals on a huge range of items. To find out what sort of bargains to expect, along with dates and times to get the best deals be sure to check out our guide to Amazon Prime Day 2018.

Apple's iPad Air 2 was by some distance the best value tablet on the planet, and on this page we'll try to help you find one at the right price, whether it be a standalone iPad Air 2 wi-fi or an iPad Air 2 4G on contract.

In all honesty though, this tablet is getting on a bit now and has been superseded by the new iPad 9.7-inch, Apple's latest tablet that is an iPad Air 3 in everything but name as it enjoy a similar svelte design, but with improved spec. More importantly, you can generally get it for a better price as many stores seem to be selling the older iPad Air 2 for more, even the refurbished models. Take a look at the prices below, then compare them to the new iPad 9.7-inch deals and you'll see what we mean.

As for the iPad Air 2, the combination of lots more power compared to the original iPad Air, a far better screen, improved design and an upgraded OS made it the only real option for anyone who wants to buy a serious tablet - and that's before getting into the fact the tablet app ecosystem is so much stronger than on Android.

And the iPad Air 2 is even better now that iOS 8 is capable of scaling apps so seamlessly - the days of low-res iPhone apps are gone. It's another hammer blow to the Google tablet market, although you can still be fully confident that's going to catch up in quality soon.

Like we said though, Apple has now launched a new iPad 9.7-inch model that's an iPad Air 3 in all but name. Check out the new iPad deals too.

Key iPad Air 2 specs:

OS: iOS 8.3 | Screen size: 9.7-inch | Resolution: 1536 x 2048 | Memory: 2GB | Storage: 16/32/64/128GB | Battery: 2703mAh (10 hours) | Rear camera: 8MP | Front camera: 1.2MP

+ Superbly powerful | + Lovely screen | - No volume silencer | - 16GB option not enough

