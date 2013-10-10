Fujitsu's fan-powered tablet sinks below the depths

We've heard of robots that rove the sea bed and cameras that can take snaps while submerged, but an underwater tablet that houses an extractor fan is something of a first for us.

Fujitsu's ArrowsTab QH77/M, a Windows 8 convertible that was recently spotted by Engadget Japan, uses an internal fan to cool its Intel 1.6GHz Core i5 CPU when on dry land.

Unfortunately the fan stops when the tablet is submerged (it lets the sea keep it cool instead), meaning you won't see it chase after shoals of fish like a curious touchscreen-toting manatee.

More blips!

Looking for more bite-sized news nuggets? Click here to dive on in.