Apple's iTunes U update lets teachers create entire lesson plans on iPad

Apple has updated the iTunes U education app to further enhance the ability for teachers to create lesson plans and instructional materials on the iPad.

iTunes U is now integrated with iWork, iBooks Author and all other Apple educational applications. In addition to more than 750,000 educational materials readily available in iTunes U, teachers will be able to pull content directly into their lessons from other applications.

The update also includes integration with the iPad's camera, thereby allowing teachers to take photos and record video, which can then be inserted into lesson plans.

Discussion groups

Another new feature is Discussions, which lets students and teachers communicate in self-created social feeds. Users can set up push notifications for new topics and replies. Teachers will be able to moderate discussions by removing any content they deem unsuitable.

Previous versions of iTunes U also included a glitch that made the playback button function at the wrong speed. This glitch has been corrected, according to Apple's iTunes U update page.

In January, Apple launched iBooks Textbooks and iTunes U Course Manager products in more than 50 markets. iTunes U is currently available in 69 countries.

The update will be available on July 8.