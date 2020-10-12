Microsoft Surface Pro 7 hits its lowest ever price - don't miss out!

Amazon Prime Day has only just officially begun, and we've just seen one of the best deals we're likely to see with the Surface Pro 7.

That's because Microsoft's stylish Windows 10 tablet, which can double as a laptop with a keyboard accessory (sold separately), is now just £660 (not in the UK? Scroll down for today's best Surface Pro 7 deals in your region).

That's an absolutely awesome price for an incredible Windows 10 tablet, and we imagine that stock won't last long at this price, so act fast!

Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM: £850 £659.99 at Amazon

This is an incredible deal for Microsoft's gorgeous Windows 10 tablet. Packing a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB RAM, this is now at its lowest ever price for Amazon Prime Day. You don't want to miss this deal!View Deal

Running the full version of Windows 10, this is an incredibly diverse tablet that will allow you to use pretty much any regular Windows application, as well as mobile apps as well.

Do note, however, that if you want to use it like a laptop-like device, you'll need the Type Cover, which protects the screen and also adds a keyboard. Some times you may see the Surface Pro 7 pictured with the Type Cover, but check the details to see if it's actually included. In this deal, it isn't.

If you're not in the UK, we've listed the best deals on the Surface Pro 7 where you are below.

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals over the Prime Day sales period, and we’ve put all the best Prime Day deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.