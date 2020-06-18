Marshall is packing in free wireless headphones with its Bluetooth speakers – but you need to be quick

Are you in the market for a new Bluetooth speaker? How about a pair of wireless headphones, too? Well, if you buy one of Marshall's rocking guitar amp-inspired speakers, you'll get a pair of Major III Bluetooth headphones thrown in, completely free. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Marshall deals in your region.)

You can check out this stellar package for yourself below:

Today's best wireless headphones deal

Get a free pair of wireless headphones with Marshall Bluetooth speakers

Need to make a complete overhaul of your audio gear? Then this deal is for you – right now, you can get a free pair of Marshall Major III Bluetooth headphones when you buy one of the brand's rocking speakers. You'll need to be quick though – this deal lasts until July 12 or while stocks last.View Deal

Usually worth £129.99, the Major III are stylish rock-inspired on-ear headphones, with a well-balanced sound and a sturdy design. Though they aren't the bassiest headphones on the planet, their compact build and cool looks make them an ideal choice for commuters who want to inject a little rock heritage into their lives.

This fantastic deal applies to 14 speakers, including portable speakers like the Marshall Kilburn II and smart speakers like the Uxbridge Voice, which comes with all the smarts of Alexa built-in and can control your other smart home devices.

