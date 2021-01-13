Mario Red & Blue Nintendo Switch special edition is now available for pre-order

Mario fans rejoice - the latest Nintendo Switch special edition is here, and it's firmly a red and blue affair.

The Mario Red & Blue Nintendo Switch is available for pre-order, launching on February 12 alongside Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury. While you can grab the console by itself for £279.99, if you're planning on getting started with the new title, there's also a particularly enticing bundle package available as well.

You'll get plenty of pre-order bonuses here, with the game included as well as a Steelbook, carry case, Joy-Con stick grips, and - best of all - stickers. At just £329.99, you're really only paying for the console and the game, with all those extra goodies coming in free.

You'll find more information on pre-ordering the new Mario Red & Blue Nintendo Switch just below.

Pre-order Mario Red & Blue Nintendo Switch

Mario Red & Blue Nintendo Switch: £279.99 at Nintendo

The all-new Mario-themed Nintendo Switch is now available for pre-order at the official Nintendo store. That means you can get your hands on the all-red console with matching dock, and blue Joy-Con accessories as soon as that February 12 release day rolls around.

Mario Red & Blue Nintendo Switch | Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury | carry case, steelbook, Joy-Con accessories: £329.99 at Nintendo

If you've been holding out for the Super Mario 3D World Switch launch, then this bundle couldn't have come at a better time. You're getting the brand new Red & Blue design, a copy of the new game, and plenty of accessories to keep you going as well.

