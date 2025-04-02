Best Buy could be the best place to secure a Nintendo Switch 2 at launch

If you’ve got your eyes on the Nintendo Switch 2 and are in the US, Best Buy might be your best place to secure the hybrid console.

That’s because Best Buy will open at midnight ET / 9pm PT on launch day so that those who secure a pre-order can pick up the console as soon as possible on June 5.

The pre-orders are set to start on Wednesday, April 9, and to be in the best position to get the Switch 2 as soon as possible, you’ll want to pre-order through the BestBuy.com website or the Best Buy Mobile App.

Nintendo Switch 2: at Best Buy Best Buy is one of the best places to pre-order gaming gear, and we envisage it being the same for the Nintendo Switch 2 - it should have plenty of stock, too, we hope. All you can do at the minute, though, is register your interest

“There are some moments gamers don’t forget, and one of those is the excitement and anticipation that comes with being one of the first to get the hot new console on launch night,” said Patrick McGinnis, chief merchandising officer at Best Buy. “We can’t wait to bring that moment to life with the Nintendo Switch 2, and help customers level up their gaming experience.”

There’s more good stuff, too, if you’re a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total member. For every $150 spent on Nintendo hardware, accessories, and games, you can get a $20 Best Buy certificate, ramping up to $100 worth. There’s a caveat: This offer is only valid from April 2 to August 3.

While I expect the Switch 2 to be offered by a whole range of the big US retailers, I’d cautiously suggest that Best Buy might be one of the best places to go to in order to secure the new Nintendo console; the retailer tends to be one the the companies that has healthy amounts of stock for such devices.

Given the massive success of the original Nintendo Switch, if you’re super-keen on the Switch 2, I’d suggest you be prepared to get a pre-order in so that you’re not left disappointed on its release day.

And as a reminder, the Switch 2 on its own will be $449.99 or $499.99 with a download code for Mario Kart World.