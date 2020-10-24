Man United vs Chelsea live stream: how to watch the Premier League from anywhere

Last season's third and fourth placed Premier League finishers clash at Old Trafford this Saturday, with both teams having something to prove. Read on for our full guide on how to get a Man United vs Chelsea live stream no matter where you are in the world today.

Man United vs Chelsea live stream Kick-off time for Man United vs Chelsea is scheduled for 5.30pm BST today (Saturday, October 24), which is 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT in the US.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Red Devils still have work to do to put their 6-1 home thrashing at the hands of Spurs earlier this month behind them. Nevertheless, an encouraging 4-1 away win against Newcastle followed up by their impressive 2-1 midweek win in Paris against PSG in the Champions League has gone some way to restoring some pride. In all, United have have clocked up five wins in their last six games across all competitions.

Frank Lampard's Chelsea came into the season as the Premier League's big spenders in the summer, but there are big questions over how well that huge budget was spread out across the squad. While Kai Havertz and Timo Werner appear to have hit the ground running and look a goal threat going forward, the Blues continually look suspect at the back. However, their goalless stalemate against Sevilla midweek in the Champions League offers hope that their defense may finally be gelling.

Read on as we explain how to watch Man United vs Chelsea online today - get a reliable Premier League live stream by following the advice suggested below and you'll be sorted in no time.

How to watch Man United vs Chelsea from outside your country

If you're abroad today but still want to watch your local Premier League coverage just like you would at home, you'll need a VPN to do so. This is because of the pesky digital phenomenon known as geo-blocking, which results in most Man United vs Chelsea live streams being restricted to specific parts of the world.

However, a Virtual Private Network offers a legal solution to this common internet woe and is remarkably easy to set up and operate. Here's how it works.

Use a VPN to stream Premier League football live from anywhere

How to watch Man United vs Chelsea: live stream the match in the UK

Saturday's teatime Premier League clash will be shown exclusively live in the UK on Sky Sports - and, more specifically, its Main Event channel as well as its dedicated Premier League channel. Coverage starts there at 5pm BST, ahead of a 5.30pm kick-off. If you're not a Sky subscriber, fear not - you can still easily watch Man United vs Chelsea online or on TV right now. That's because of Sky's excellent value streaming offshoot, Now TV. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass gets you access to all 11 Sky Sports channels and can be had for as little as £9.99 a day - though the Monthly Pass is way better value. if you're from the UK but happen to away from home, you can get your usual Man United vs Chelsea live stream from abroad - but you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP back to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow the instructions above.

FREE Manchester United vs Chelsea live stream in the US

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2020/21 Premier League season and kick-off for Man United vs Chelsea is at 12.30am ET or 9.30am PT, with live coverage on NBCSN. If you don't have cable, then one of the most affordable ways to tune in to all the Premier League action is via streaming service Sling TV. NBCSN is available as part of its $30 a month Sling Blue package - and best of all, Sling is currently offering a free trial that means you can watch today without paying a penny. If you subscribe to a US streaming service but find yourself unable to access it because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the bunch.

FREE Man United vs Chelsea live stream: how to watch today's derby online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada. This means the network will show all the remaining fixtures live, including this showdown between Man United vs Chelsea, with kick-off set for 12.30pm / 9.30am PT. Better still, there's a FREE 1-month DAZN trial that will allow you to watch every single Premier League match left without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to live stream Mancheter United vs Chelsea: watch online in Australia

Optus Sports has the exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture live Down Under – including this game between Man United vs Chelsea. Aussies can stream Optus Sport coverage via their mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Those who aren't already signed up to the Optus network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. Anyone from Australia who wants to tune in to Optus Sport but can't because they're abroad can use one of the best VPNs as mentioned above. Kick-off in Australia is at 3.30am AEDT in the early hours of Sunday morning.

How to watch Man United vs Chelsea in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the Premier League in NZ, and you can watch Man United vs Chelsea live at 5.30am NZDT on Sunday morning. It offers a one-month free trial that will get you coverage of every remaining Premier League match this season, with access after that period priced at $19.99 a month. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs.

Manchester United vs Chelsea live stream: watch online in India

In India, Star Sports is the place to tune in for Premier League games and this match pitting Man United vs Spurs kicks off at 10pm IST (New Delhi time) on Saturday evening. You've probably guessed the alternative for Indians abroad by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to your usual live streaming service from another country.

Man United vs Chelsea: latest team news

United have a near fully-fit squad with defender Harry Maguire set to return after missing the last couple of games with an ankle injury, however his first-choice back-up Eric Bailly is set to remain on the sidelines for a few weeks more. With Anthony Martial serving the second of his three-game suspension following his red card against Spurs, it looks likely that high-profile new arrival Edinson Cavani could make his debut here.

Chelsea boss Lampard looks to have an almost full complement of players to call upon, with Scottish youngster Billy Gilmour the only first team player on the injury list for the Blues.