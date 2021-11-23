Looking for broadband this Black Friday? This TalkTalk deal is the obvious choice

There is still a few days until Black Friday officially arrives and yet, there are already some massive discounts available across different tech. If you're in the market for broadband, the most interesting of these discounts is on TalkTalk.

The internet service provider is offering a fantastic saving on its Fibre 65 plan. Right now, you'll only pay £20 a month for this deal which comes with speeds averaging 67Mb.

Not only does that make this one of the cheapest fibre broadband deals around (matched only by Vodafone) but, it also means you'll get some pretty rapid average speeds.

The Fibre 65 plan would provide speeds that would keep up with working from home, big gaming sessions, HD Netflix streaming and more, even in bigger households.

Along with the low costs and fast speeds, you'll also get a £70 voucher with this promotion. This can be spent at Amazon, M&S, Tesco or as a Mastercard to use online.

TalkTalk's Black Friday broadband deal

TalkTalk's Fibre 65 broadband plan is an all-round fantastic option, standing out as the best Black Friday fibre broadband plan. Here you're only paying £20 a month but getting speeds averaging 67Mb - easily one of the cheapest prices for that much data. On top of that, you'll also get a £70 voucher with this deal.

It's not just TalkTalk participating in the Black Friday broadband sales this year. Sky is another provider with a great offer, discounting its Superfast plan, bringing the price down from £28 a month to only £25. That comes with speeds slightly slower than TalkTalk at just 59Mb.

Alternatively, Virgin is now offering its M100 plan with speeds averaging 108Mb for only £25 a month. While Virgin isn't as readily available as some other internet providers, the high speeds and low costs make this a fantastic option.

