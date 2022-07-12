Live
Prime Day TV deals live, with sales on OLEDs, cheap 4K TVs and loads more
The biggest sales from Samsung, LG, Hisense and more
By Gareth Beavis Contributions from Matt Hanson last updated
Amazon has officially launched its Prime Day TV deals (in the UK for now, but with the US coming in fast), and rather than just give you a list of the deals, we decided to chat to you about it. That's what this live blog is, your chance to hear our thoughts on a cheap 4K TV or the latest in top-end TV tech, we've got you covered and will sniff out the very best deals.
- See all TV deals at Amazon.com (opens in new tab)
- See all TV deals at Amazon.co.uk (opens in new tab)
Stock levels are currently high, with a huge range of big-name brands getting more of the discount treatment than we expected.
We're rounding up all the best Prime Day deals, including a handful of record-low prices on some of the best TVs you can buy - but we're expecting the biggest offers to sell out quickly, so you'll need to move fast.
Our top 5 Prime Day TV sales in the US
- Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series 4K TV just $299.99
- Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K Fire TV - $239.99
- Insignia 32-inch HD Smart Fire TV - now $99.99
- Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series Smart TV - $199.99
- Hisense A6 Series 43-Inch 4K UHD Smart Google TV - $220
Our top 5 Prime Day TV sales in the UK
- Samsung The Frame: 32-inch, down to £369.00
- Philips 65-inch 4K OLED TV for £999
- Samsung AU8000 43-inch Smart TV for £279
- LG OLED C2 42-inch - now £1089
- Samsung 55-inch QN90A Neo QLED 4K HDR Smart TV - now £799
Right now, the best TV deals are largely at Amazon - but Best Buy and Walmart do have a handful of better deals on certain models in the US, and Currys and John Lewis in the UK also have a few offers that are better than Amazon.
All of which you'll find here, and as Prime Day continues, we'll be spotting the best TV deals, and the most interesting accessory and streaming discounts too.
Philips 65-inch OLED 4K TV: was £1799, now £999 at Amazon
Want something a bit bigger? Of course you do! I personally think 65-inches is the sweet spot for TVs - they're big enough to give you an amazing cinematic experience in your home, without being too overwhelming.
However, they can also be very expensive, which is why I love this deal, which knocks a huge £800 off this OLED TV. It has stunning image quality and vibrant colours thanks to the OLED technology, supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos and comes with the unique Ambilight feature that surrounds the TV with lights that change depending on the action on screen. It really is impressive, and for under £1,000, this may be the best big-screen TV deal you'll find today.
Cheapest 4K deal yet - just £549
OK, so how about some TV deals?! This one certainly caught my eye - the Samsung 50 Inch Q80A QLED 4K Smart TV down from £899 to just £549 (opens in new tab).
While 50 inches isn't a huge TV by today's standards, it's perfect for people with smaller rooms - such as a bedroom or children's room (this has a some cool gaming features if you plug in an Xbox or PlayStation 5). It also supports HDR10+ for impressive colours and contrast.
Plus, it's now mega cheap. Only 12 left in stock though!
Morning everyone! Matt Hanson, Managing Editor of Computing and Entertainment, here to bring you more fantastic Prime Day TV deals as we find them!
I love TVs - obviously as part of my job I watch a lot of great Netflix shows on them, and I also use an 8K TV for my gaming PC.
Talking entertainment for a second, if you've just signed up for Amazon Prime for today, don't forget that you also get Amazon Prime Video included in your subscription. We've put together a list of the best things to watch on Amazon Prime to help you get started.(opens in new tab)
Get Google Chromecast for the cheapest-ever price
My Dad once came to visit me, years ago. He was there for about two hours when he walked out the house. He then came back with a Google Chromecast and then just strolled up to my TV, which I was watching, and unplugged the HDMI cable so he could try his new gadget.
Well, he would have loved this new version, with the remote control (complete with voice input) and the 4K, HDR image. And he would love the fact it's even cheaper than the one he bought, where you can snag an extra £10 off with a voucher - making the new Google Chromecast the cheapest ever at £29.99.
A ridiculous price to start - Samsung 55-inch QN90A for £799
I couldn't believe this discount when I saw it - that the Samsung 55-inch QN90A would be down to just £799 already. We reviewed this TV at four stars, and while we found some issues with the sound quality and the lack of Dolby Vision support, the QLED layer was just something else.
Bright, super thin in terms of bezel and with a great picture, this is a great buy. In fact, the only choice you've got is whether the 50-inch for £595 is an even better buy - if you don't mind a slightly smaller TV, that's a huge saving.
Welcome, welcome, welcome. We're back once again for some lovely chats about deals you'll want to buy - so I'm going to take you through a few of the very best.
I'm going to start with the UK Prime Day TV deals, mostly because they're already live and looking pretty good.
So whether you're looking for a great new TV for the living room, something for the bedroom or just the best thing to connect to one of your many new HDMI ports, we're here for you.
