Prime Day TV deals live, with sales on OLEDs, cheap 4K TVs and loads more

(Image credit: Sony, Samsung)

Amazon has officially launched its Prime Day TV deals (in the UK for now, but with the US coming in fast), and rather than just give you a list of the deals, we decided to chat to you about it. That's what this live blog is, your chance to hear our thoughts on a cheap 4K TV or the latest in top-end TV tech, we've got you covered and will sniff out the very best deals.

Stock levels are currently high, with a huge range of big-name brands getting more of the discount treatment than we expected.

We're rounding up all the best Prime Day deals, including a handful of record-low prices on some of the best TVs you can buy - but we're expecting the biggest offers to sell out quickly, so you'll need to move fast.

Our top 5 Prime Day TV sales in the US

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series 4K TV just $299.99

Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K Fire TV - $239.99

Insignia 32-inch HD Smart Fire TV - now $99.99

Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series Smart TV - $199.99

Hisense A6 Series 43-Inch 4K UHD Smart Google TV - $220

Our top 5 Prime Day TV sales in the UK

Right now, the best TV deals are largely at Amazon - but Best Buy and Walmart do have a handful of better deals on certain models in the US, and Currys and John Lewis in the UK also have a few offers that are better than Amazon.

All of which you'll find here, and as Prime Day continues, we'll be spotting the best TV deals, and the most interesting accessory and streaming discounts too.