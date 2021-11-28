Apple AirPods Cyber Monday live blog: the best Pro, Max and 3rd gen deals

Refresh

So -you remember before when I said that it wouldn't all be AirPods? Well, if you want a pair of headphones that are better than the AirPods Max - and substantially less expensive - these Cyber Monday deals on the Sony WH-1000XM4 are well worth picking up. In the US, they've been reduced from $349 to $248 at both Best Buy and Amazon, saving you over $100 on the best headphones of 2021. A similar saving is available in the UK, with Amazon slashing the price of the Sony WH-1000XM4 from £349 to £249. While we've seen prices dip as low as £201, this is the best price for the noise-cancellers in the run up to Cyber Monday. Look at her, listening to the sound of no W1 chip. They still work great with an iPhone though. (Image credit: Sony)

(Image credit: Future) If you're in the UK, you're probably looking over with envy at the US prices for the AirPods - but worry not. We've found them over at Amazon UK for just £99 which is the lowest ever - they're the second gen 'standard' AirPods, sure, but they come with a wirelessly-charging case. I really don't like the original AirPods - they fall out of my ears too easily - but then again, I do really like they way they turn on automatically when you pop them in your ears and just look at an Apple device.

I've been doing some digging and I've changed my mind - I think there will be some decent savings on the AirPods (2nd gen). They fell to $89 on November 11, which makes me think they've got to get to that price again. We'll see, of course - I'd have expected it to happen on Black Friday, but that never emerged.

(Image credit: Future) Next up, we've got the AirPods (2nd gen). What does that mean? It's the standard, stereotypical launch shape for these little ear-dwellers. We saw them drop under $100 last year, but they're currently stuck at $109 right now over at Amazon. If we were to place an educated guess, we'd say that these might, might drop to $79 if a retailer was being absolutely bonkers. It's possible they could go to $99 on Cyber Monday itself, but that's a real roll of the dice. If you want these for Christmas, they're a great choice.

Oh, hello people that live in the UK and don't spend money in dollars - you can also save on the AirPods Max. In a deal we first saw over Black Friday, Amazon has slashed the price of the wireless headphones from £549 to £426.50, saving you £122.50. Not sure about the AirPods Max? Stick around, and we'll take you through some excellent alternatives, from the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy today, to budget wireless headphones that don't skimp on the audio specs - all of which have been discounted in the lead up to Cyber Monday. (Image credit: Apple)

(Image credit: Future) Guess what's back in stock? It's only that excellent AirPods best-ever deal that sees them crash down to just $159 for the set. That's nearly $100 off the RRP of a pretty decent set of true wireless earbuds, and given we've seen this offer flashing in and out, I would suggest you get on the deal pronto.

(Image credit: Apple) Let's kick off with the best Cyber Monday AirPods deal out there right now in the US - the AirPods Max have dropped to their lowest ever price in a fantastic deal from Crutchfield, which reduces the noise-cancelling headphones from $549 to $429. These over-ear headphones are usually very pricey indeed, though we loved their audio performance when we reviewed them. The AirPods Max also come with noise cancellation to help block out the world around you, and a comfortable (if a little unusual) design that should see you through long listening sessions. There's no 3.5mm audio jack, which is a shame - but that's something we can overlook at this new low price.