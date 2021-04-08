LG's new budget OLED TV is now on sale

The LG A1 OLED has arrived. This entry-level OLED TV is set to make LG's premium TV range more accessible and affordable than ever, with the set finally coming on sale in the UK. Not in the UK? Scroll down for more TV deals in your region.

The A1 OLED is the lowest-spec OLED TV put out by LG this year, meaning it'll be the most cost-effective way of getting an LG OLED TV into your home. LG and Philips both circle the position of 'cheapest OLED' in the UK, though with the Philips OLED 754 no longer on sale, it's currently a slam dunk for LG's entry-level model, as well as the BX OLED where you can still find it for sale.

Right now, you can find the LG A1 OLED on sale at Currys, with a £1,399 price tag for a 55-inch size, and a £2,099 price tag for a 65-inch size. The 77-inch model is coming on sale in April too, though the smallest 48-inch size (a meagre £1,099 at launch) won't be available in stores or online until this coming June.

LG A1 OLED TV deals

LG A1 55-inch OLED TV: £1,399 at Currys

LG A1 65-inch OLED TV: £2,099 at Currys

LG OLED55BX6LB 55-inch OLED 4K smart TV: £1,099 £999 at John Lewis

Like the BX, this year's A1 OLED sports a step-down a7 processor rather than the a9 Gen 4 AI chip used in the LG C1 and G1 OLEDs. The a7 isn't quite as advanced (hence the price drop), and tends to lead to more banding and video noise in dark scenes, but it still makes for a generally favourable picture.

The LG A1 also supports Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio, and carries LG's excellent webOS smart platform. The two key differences between the LG A1 and LG B1 is that the former only has 20W of audio, and comes without any HDMI 2.1 ports; the LG B1, on the other hand, has 40W of audio and some HDMI 2.1 capability.

If you're after more OLED TV deals, we're rounding up the best picks of the week right here on TechRadar. Read our full LG A1 OLED guide for more information too.