Lenovo Yoga 730 2-in-1 laptop is now £200 off with this excellent deal

The excellent Lenovo Yoga 730 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops in the world, and as part of its Summer Clearance, Lenovo has knocked £200 off its asking price.

Now just £700, the 13-inch Yoga 730 comes with an Intel Core i5-8265U processor, 1080p display and 256GB SSD – with the handy Active Pen stylus thrown in as well.

If you want a Lenovo Yoga 730 with a bit more oomph, then there’s also a deal that cuts £100 off the model with an Intel Core i7-8565U processor, a 4K screen and 512GB SDD as well.

Lenovo Yoga 730 Core i5 1080p £899.99 £699.99 at Lenovo

Save a huge £200 on this brilliant convertible laptop that allows the screen to be flipped back and used like a tablet. This model comes with an Intel Core i5-8265U processor, 1080p display and 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM and the Active Pen stylus.View Deal

Lenovo Yoga 730 Core i7 4K £1,149.99 £1,049.99 at Lenovo

This version of the Lenovo Yoga 730 features a stunning 4K resolution, which in its 13.3-inch screen results in an incredibly sharp image. This model also gets a faster Intel Core i7-8565U processor and larger 512GB SSD, along with the Active Pen stylus for £100 off.View Deal

These are excellent deals for one of the best convertible laptops in the world right now. Make sure you check out the rest of Lenovo's Summer Clearance sale for other excellent deals on its laptops.

