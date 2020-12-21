Last-minute Christmas deals: score an Amazon Echo Dot plus a free Smart Plug for just £29.99

Last-minute Christmas deals are still available this week at Amazon, including one of the best cheap smart home starter bundles we've seen in a while - this new Amazon Echo Dot, plus Amazon Smart Plug for just £29.99.

At £29, the brand new Amazon Echo Dot 2020 was already at its lowest price ever, so not only can you you save yourself £24 on the free Amazon Smart Plus, but you're also looking at a £20 saving on the actual Echo Dot itself. Put that all together and you're looking at a hefty £44.99 saving here - not bad considering this is all brand new smart home tech.

With a new spherical design, the new Echo Dot is mostly an iterative improvement on the budget smart speaker line from Amazon. Inside, it's mostly still the same components as the third-generation device but that's by no means a bad thing as it's easily one of the best cheaper smart speakers money can buy. Amazon Alexa is seamlessly integrated into these little devices, and you'll be able to control all your devices, ask Alexa questions, and play tunes to your heart's content.

The included Amazon Smart Plug is also a fantastic little addition too that'll of course work perfectly in tandem with the Echo Dot. It'll allow you to turn on previously unconnected devices remotely and even schedule times via voice command, the Echo Dot, or the Alexa app. Put both together, and you're getting a really cheap and effective start to any smart home setup this December. Even better still, this last-minute deal is available for delivery by Christmas day, so if you were looking for a cheap tech stocking filler this week, it's a great option.

Last-minute Christmas deal on an Echo Dot

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) + Smart Plug: £74.98 £29.99 at Amazon

Save £44.99 - Kickstart your smart home setup with the ultimate budget bundle from Amazon this week. Ask Alexa questions, control your devices, and play tunes with the new Echo Dot, as well as bring smart home connectivity to any appliance or fixture with the Amazon Smart Plug. At £29 the brand new Echo Dot was already at its cheapest price ever so far, so this is a fantastic saving.View Deal

