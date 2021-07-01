iPhone SE deals receive a rare discount with the 128GB model falling by £75

Apple isn't exactly a fan of discounting its handsets and the iPhone SE is the perfect example of this. Despite being out for over a year, iPhone SE deals have only ever seen the smallest of savings.

That's what makes this latest offer from Amazon so impressive, knocking a massive £75 off the price of the iPhone SE. Plus, this falls on the larger 128GB of storage model which is even more rare to see a discount on.

With this price cut, you'll be paying just £374. That's cheaper than buying the 64GB model right now and the best price on the market for the iPhone SE. However, this is only available on the Red version of the device - for any other colour you'll have to pay full price.

It's worth noting that there are also massive discounts available from Amazon on both the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 mini. Both of these devices are £150 off right now and at their lowest prices ever.

This iPhone SE deal in full:

iPhone SE: at Amazon | SIM-free | £449 £374

While Amazon quotes a discount of £24, this handset is actually currently £75 off from its original price making it one of the biggest discounts we've ever seen for the iPhone SE. This puts it below the price of the 64GB model, effectively getting you a free storage upgrade and a bit of a further saving.

iPhone SE deals: how good's the phone?

Apple's take on a mid-range handset, the Californian tech giant utilises its iPhone 8 blueprint and spins it into a new budget-friendly iPhone. The second iteration of the iPhone SE, 2020's version may look like an iPhone gone by, but it has all the inner workings of a flagship.

With a 4.7-inch Retina HD LCD display with True Tone, the iPhone SE is a blessing as Apple returns to its roots of a far smaller handset than that of its more recent models, second only in the official line-up to the new iPhone 12 mini. Thick bezelled with a single 12MP sensor, that is where the similarities to that of the iPhone 8 stop.

The aforementioned camera comes equipped with features like Portrait and Night mode shooting, as well as Depth Control. The handset is also powered by the very same chipset as the iPhone 11, the A13 Bionic, meaning, for a cheap iPhone, this makes it one efficient, powerful beast.

