iPhone 12 launch date is confirmed, and it's as soon as next week

The iPhone 12 is finally upon us, and Apple has set a date to reveal its new iPhones. October 13 is now confirmed as the date when Apple will be revealing new devices to the public, and we can't imagine the new phones won't be among them.

It's a virtual launch – that's down to the Covid-19 pandemic – and is set to start at 10am PT, 1pm ET or 6pm BST. That's 4am AEDT in Australia on October 14.

Apple has yet to confirm what we'll be seeing at this launch event, but the company's new phones have been so heavily rumored we're almost certain this will be the launch where the iPhone 12 series is introduced.

What we know so far about the iPhone 12

Maybe we'll hear about AirPods Studio too

And we're scheduled: Apple Event on October 13, almost certainly revealing the iPhone 12 with 'Hi(gh) Speed' (like...5G?) pic.twitter.com/qZxCyfhLJ2October 6, 2020

The tagline on the poster for the event is "Hi, Speed" suggesting that Apple will be putting a focus on its power that is behind the new series of devices – or for faster download speeds with 5G.

Rumors suggest there will be four phones in the new iPhone lineup, including the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max with a variety of different specs and prices.

There's every chance we'll be seeing new devices from other categories too with rumors of the new AirPods Studio headphones landing, and perhaps even the introduction of the long-rumored Apple AirTags.

We'll be running you through everything from the event with our own live blog on October 13, so be sure to come back to TechRadar then to tune in for all of our coverage.