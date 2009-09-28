YouTube opens up for Warner music videos

YouTube and Warner Music have finally put their licensing disagreements to one side and come up with a deal that will see music videos populate the popular video site once more, according to reports.

AdAge has revealed that two as-yet-unnamed executives have announced the deal is done, with the only thing holding proceedings back is paperwork.

Deal or no deal

It's been nine long months since YouTube showcased music videos from Warner Music.

The spat, which centred round a licensing deal which expired and was not renewed, has meant that artists like Green Day, Madonna and REM have not been officially seen on YouTube.

This is good news for YouTube. Earlier this month the site managed to strike a deal with the PRS (Performing Rights Society) over music royalties.

More music

Warner is also in the midst of signing another online music deal with website Vevo. The yet-to-be-launched web portal is the brainchild of Google and Universal, with both companies having the high hope that "Vevo will bring the most compelling premium music video content and services to the world's single largest online video audience."

There's still no word as of yet when Vevo will launch.

Via AdAge