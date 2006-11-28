Apple UK hosts special shopping day

For those non-American tech lovers feeling a bit left out of the bargain deals available in the US on the just-passed Black Friday, Apple UK is holding a special one-day shopping event on 1 December.

The UK equivalent of Apple's US-only Black Friday sales day - the annual shopping event held the day after Thanksgiving - will be held this Friday in Apple stores around Britain, as well as Apple's website.

"Ready. Steady. Shop. Don't miss our special one-day shopping event," Apple states on a new page on its website.

The company hasn't released any details on the special offers it may supply to in-store shoppers on the day, but is promising DJs will be in the stores all day, and says there will be a 'live musical performance at 7pm in every store'.

Apple also plans to reopen its flagship Regent Street store on 1 December. Following months of renovation work the company will reopen the first floor of the London-based Apple store. To celebrate this, the company will host DJs and a live act on 2 December.

More details of in-store events at Apple stores across the UK are available from Apple's retail web pages .