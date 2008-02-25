IE8 beta coming soon

Microsoft will shortly release a beta version of its forthcoming Internet Explorer 8 internet browser, which is due for release in the first half of this year.

No specific launch date has been given for Microsoft’s Internet Explorer 8 Beta 1 but invitations to join the beta have already been sent out so a launch is likely to be imminent, according to ActiveWin.

The first IE8 beta version will be available for download and testing ahead of the final launch of the latest Internet Explorer web browser later this spring.

More details on the new features in IE8 are expected to surface at Microsoft’s Mix conference next week.