Google scores World Cup 2010 goal

Unless you have been living under a rock for the last few months, you may have noticed that there's a football World Cup this year which begins 11 June.

Google knows this and has started celebrating early by adding a small, but great Easter egg to its search engine.

Simply type in World Cup 2010, scroll to the bottom and there you have it, Google's very own Gooooal!

Search me

Google is no stranger to adapting its search engine for significant dates in the calendar.

It celebrates famous people's birthdays, holiday seasons and more by adapting its logo – but this time it is Google's actual search section which has been adapted.

As an extra bonus, typing World Cup into Google also gives you a calendar of kick-off times and a whole host of stats.

For the sake of balance, Bing also gives you these details. And, as for Wolfram Alpha, well it states: "Assuming 'world cup' is a gene | Use as 'a word' instead." Er, we'll have what Wolfram Alpha is drinking.

Via Mashable