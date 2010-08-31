Google's Schmidt to provide closing IFA 2010 keynote

UPDATE: Check out our IFA 2011 page for news on this year's show.

Google' CEO Eric Schmidt will provide the closing keynote for the IFA conference in Berlin, further testament to the increasing power of the European electronics show.

IFA 2010 is perhaps the most influential consumer electronics offering outside of CES, and has become a key launchpad for many major manufacturers in the run up to the festive period.

And this year's IFA will close with the CEO of the most powerful internet company – Eric Schmidt – an indication of the increasingly connected world of the electronic device.

Innovations

"Google and technological innovation are synonymous," said Jens Heithecker, executive director of IFA.

"We are delighted that Dr Schmidt will join other thought-leaders in IFA's International Keynote program to define the technologies and innovations that will move our industry forward."

Schmidt is the most vocal of the senior figures at Google, with founders Sergei Brin and Larry Page happy to avoid the majority of the limelight.

He has courted controversy at times, most often over privacy issues, but his presence in Berlin shows just how far Google, and IFA have come.