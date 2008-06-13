Google improves related searches

Google has improved its related searches to show fresher results – according to the search giant’s developer blog.

Google has tweaked its algorithms to give people alternative searches that include current and ongoing events and news relevant to the original search.

“Recently, we improved our algorithms to process new information faster, and the result is quite tangible -- you should now see fresher suggestions for queries on current topics of interest,” explains Google’s blog

“Because information on the web is constantly changing, we think this improvement will help you find relevant information faster.”

The upshot is that typing something like ‘Roland Garros’ into the search box will bring up related searches for Roland Garros 2008 and Roland Garros Live.