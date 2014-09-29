Oracle adds six new services to its Cloud Platform

Oracle has added six new tools to its Cloud Platform Services, the company said at its user summit in San Francisco. The new cloud services include big data, mobile, integration, process management, Java Platform, and Node.js.

The services are designed to provide developers with a platform to develop and deploy new applications, and to more easily customize Oracle SaaS applications. The Oracle Cloud, which provides software-, platform-, data- and infrastructure-as-a-service tools, has more than 62 million users on more than 30,000 different devices, the company said in a statement.

With the Oracle Big Data Cloud service, Oracle clients will be able to analyze and process data using Hadoop on Oracle’s infrastructure platform. The Oracle Mobile Cloud will help clients launch enterprise mobile apps with Oracle’s cloud-based mobile infrastructure tied to the back end. The Oracle Integration Cloud provides Oracle users with a new means by which to convert cloud-to-cloud and cloud-to-on-premises applications.

Oracle’s Process Cloud functions similarly to business intelligence tools, by enabling enterprises to monitor processes to improve efficiency, agility, and productivity. The Oracle Java SE Cloud and Oracle Node.js Cloud are designed to help clients deploy Java SE 7 or 8 and JavaScript applications on the Oracle Cloud infrastructure, respectively.

A new day at Oracle

Earlier this month, Oracle Co-Founder Larry Ellison stepped down from his position as CEO of the company to assume the role of Executive Chairman and Chief Technology Officer.

Oracle Presidents Mark Hurd and Safra Catz will assume executive powers at the company, which is desperate to grow its cloud business in order to compete with cloud pioneers like Salesforce.

Last year, Oracle grew revenue from its Software and Cloud line-of-business 4% to $8.9 billion, compared with the prior year.