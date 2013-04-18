Buy a gadget and we'll chuck in your broadband, says John Lewis

If you're buying a Kindle, phone, tablet, computer, smart TV, wireless printer or any other gadget that uses the internet, John Lewis wants to give you six months of free broadband.

The never knowingly undersold department store is offering six months free John Lewis broadband to anyone buying a web-enabled device.

Well, we say free - we mean, free-ish because you'll have to cough up £13.50 a month for a John Lewis phone line rental, and after six months you'll be obliged to finish up the 12-month contract.

But you can choose between three different packages - two non-fibre options which offer 20GB limits for £11 per month or £18 for an unlimited account, and a 100GB-limited fibre broadband deal for £25 a month.

Broad strokes

John Lewis, favoured by the kinds of people who buy Nigella Lawson-branded kitchenware and can afford to drop £100 on a toaster, is promising better customer service for its new broadband customers, with Adam Brown, tablets and telecoms buyer at JL, telling us that it hopes to buck the trend of ISPs causing customers to favour peeling their eyeballs over calling a premium-rate helpline to speak to someone halfway around the world who refuses to veer from their pre-written objection-handling script.

He put it more like this though: "We know that many consumers are left disappointed by the level of customer service they get from their broadband provider and frustrated at misleading and complicated offers."

Anyway, the 'free' broadband offer is available from April 18 - but you'll only be able to take advantage of it once. No buying a Kindle then six months later buying your kids a Kindle to get another half year of free broadband, sorry.