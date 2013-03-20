Apple's new VP of technology has a history of blowing up iPhones

It's only an iPhone, let's chuck it in a blender

Apple has hired a new VP of technology by the name of Kevin Lynch.

In 2009, Kevin Lynch was CTO at Adobe where he was clearly not impressed with Apple's anti-Flash stance. He and his pal put together this MythBusters-style video wherein they try a variety of HILARIOUS ways to get Flash onto the iPhone.

Suffice to say we thought this would make us feel the same way we feel when a posh person says 'dude', but it's actually reasonably entertaining. Wonder if Lynch showed it in his job interview?

Enjoy the shenanigans below. Props to Daring Fireball for spotting it.

Blips are TechRadar's new news nuggets that you'll find percolating through the homepage - or you can see them all by hitting the blip keyword below.