Alleged LulzSec member arrested over Sony Pictures hack

The FBI has stated that a suspected LulzSec member has been arrested on charges of taking part in the Sony Pictures Entertainment website hack.

This week saw an indictment by a grand jury unsealed which charges a 23-year-old with conspiracy and the unauthorized impairment of a protected computer.

The attack on the Sony Pictures website in June was a coda in a hugely uncomfortable time for Sony, following an even higher profile attack on its PlayStation network.

SQL

The indictment unsurprisingly points to a SQL injection attack on the website, and states that the full extent of the breach is still being investigated.

LulzSec had openly boasted about using the method to hack the website saying: "We recently broke into SonyPictures.com and compromised over 1,000,000 users' personal information, including passwords, email addresses, home addresses, dates of birth, and all Sony opt-in data associated with their accounts.

"Among other things, we also compromised all admin details of Sony Pictures (including passwords) along with 75,000 "music codes" and 3.5 million "music coupons".

Sony has not commented on the arrest, which could see a maximum sentence of 15 year's in prison if the man is found guilty.

Via Guardian