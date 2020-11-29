Incredible Cyber Monday deal: save £1,877 on this 55-inch Alienware gaming OLED monitor

Dell has stolen the limelight this sales season with the Alienware 55-inch AW5520QF getting a major £1,877 price cut – and this stellar early Cyber Monday deal is still live right now. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for today's best Dell deals in your region.)

This incredible offer means the price of the gaming monitor has been slashed in half. Sure, it's still a pricey monitor, but you're getting a huge 55-inch OLED panel with 120Hz refresh rates; that means it can be used to play PS5 and Xbox Series X games.

The discount was part of Dell's Mega Deals promotion that it's been running in the lead up to Cyber Monday; and while it was initially supposed to expire on November 24, you can still get your hands on this amazing discount today.

Each day we'll highlight the best Dell Mega Deals as they go live. You can also save 15% on selected laptops and desktops over £699, and 12% on selected products up to £699 by using the code BLACK15 or BLACK12 at checkout.

Today's best gaming monitor deal

Incredible deal Alienware 55-inch AW5520QF gaming monitor: £3,576.60 £1,699.30 at Dell

Save £1,877.30 – OK, this may be the biggest Dell saving ever - £1,877 knocked off this huge gaming monitor. With a 4K resolution, OLED screen tech and 120Hz refresh rate, this is an incredible monitor deal!

If you're looking for a large gaming monitor that can also double as a TV, then this is a deal you won't want to miss. £3,500 is a huge asking price, so to see £1,877 knocked off means this is now incredibly tempting.

