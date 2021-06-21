If you buy one thing this Prime Day, make it an Instant Pot

Instant Pots will be that one purchase you won’t regret and with Prime Day deals , you’ll wonder how you ever lived without one. There’s nothing more annoying than splashing your cash on a fancy appliance and it just collecting dust at the back of your cupboard, but the very best Instant Pots are different. Trust us.

Today, you can save as much as 54% on Instant Pots, with the Instant Pot Duo Plus now $54.95 at Amazon . Effectively, you’re getting nine appliances in one as this machine can do just about everything from yogurt making to rice cooking. There’s also an impressive 35% off the Instant Pot Duo Crisp at Amazon , almost its lowest price ever (just behind Black Friday).

With some ridiculously low prices on Instant Pots right now, these versatile appliances will save you hours slaving away in the kitchen. They air fry, slow cook, fast cook, bake cakes, and have a heap more functions too. In fact, you can do so much with an Instant Pot, you might not need your oven much at all…

Not in the US? Scroll down to find Instant Pot deals in your region.

US Instant Pot deals

Instant Pot Duo Plus: $119.95 $54.95 at Amazon

This Instant Pot is an absolute bargain at under $70, that's a massive 54% saving. The Duo Plus creates around six portions of food and does it up to 70% faster than standard cooking. Save time and money with this unmissable deal today.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp: $199.99 $129.95 at Amazon

Save an impressive 35% on this 11 in one Instant Pot and use it for everything from air frying to slow cooking. With a large capacity, it's suitable for making food for eight people, and the cooking pot can go in the dishwasher. Grab it while it's in stock.

Instant Pot Duo Nova: $79.95 $49.95 at Amazon

This is one of Instant's Pot's most popular models and a huge 38% cheaper right now. Ideal for making enough food for two people, the Duo Nova still offers seven cooking functions and is fantastic if you're starting out with Instant Pots for the first time.

UK Instant Pot deals

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker: £89.99 £49.99 at Amazon

Save 44% on this entry-level Instant Pot, which is now under £50. The Instant Pot Duo has the capacity to hold enough food for up to five portions and has 13 presets to create everything from soups, stews, and porridge, to rice and even yogurt. It does it up to 70% faster than standard cooking, too.

Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus: £129.99 £99.99 at Amazon

Save £30 today on this top-rated Instant Pot which combines 10 cooking functions in one machine. This model will cook up to 70% faster than an oven and can be used to make yogurt, bake, steam, slow cook, and more. Save with this fantastic deal today.

There’s very little that Instant Pots can’t do so if you’re someone that likes to mix up what you’re cooking, or perhaps you just need a quick way of preparing dinner, there’s an Instant Pot for the job.

Rather than finding space to store a slow cooker, an air fryer , or several other appliances, an Instant Pot combines all those cooking methods into one machine - and the best bit is they’re super easy to clean. You can throw basic ingredients into an Instant Pot, press one button and you’ll end up with everything from succulent stews to a delicious chili. Essentially, Instant Pots are just a fantastic way to make it look like you spent hours crafting a meal when in reality, it took a few minutes of prep - that’s our kind of cooking.

If you’re keen to dip your toe into the Instant Pot world, we’d suggest starting with something like the Instant Pot Duo Nova as this model is very affordable and still offers a large selection of cooking functions to choose from. Take note of the capacity each Instant Pot has - normally one quart equates to one portion, so a six-quart machine will be able to cook food for six people at once.

These Instant Pot deals will be gone once Prime Day is over, and with such a stellar reputation, we’re not expecting them to be in stock for long.

