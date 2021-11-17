iD Mobile is offering an absolutely massive saving on the iPhone 13 Pro right now

If you've been looking into buying the iPhone 13 Pro, the network iD Mobile has just proved it's the place to buy it from, offering the lowest prices we've ever seen across multiple data points in its Black Friday sale

In fact, you can currently save up to £192 on this rarely-discounted handset with savings on the 20GB, 100GB and unlimited data plans. However, while all of these offers are strong, it's the unlimited data option we're most impressed by.

This will only cost you £44.99 a month and £49 upfront (down from £52.99 each month). That makes this not just the cheapest unlimited data option on the this device but also far cheaper than the majority of iPhone 13 Pro deals, even ones with a lot less data.

If you want to save even more money and don't actually use up much data, there's also a 20GB of data plan for only £42.99 a month or 100GB for £43.99. All three options are 5G enabled and offer unlimited texts and calls.

iD Mobile's Black Friday phone deals:

iPhone 13 Pro: at iD Mobile | £49 upfront| Unlimited data, calls and texts | £44.99 per month

If you've got your eyes on the iPhone 13 Pro this Black Friday, this could be the best deal to go for. It only costs £44.99 a month and £49 upfront, but for that price you'll get a completely unlimited data, calls and texts plan. You can also go even cheaper if you sacrifice a bit of data.



100GB for £43.99/pm | 20GB for £42.99/pm



What's the iPhone 13 Pro like?

Apple's iPhone 13 Pro sits in the middle of its latest collection of devices. In essence, it's a lot like the iPhone 13 Pro Max with a few minor changes to bring the price down quite considerably.

Just like the other device's in the iPhone 13 range, it includes Apple's new A15 Bionic chip - one of the most powerful phone processors ever. It also comes with Magsafe technology and new exclusively tough glass.

The iPhone 13 Pro now features 120Hz refresh rates and the 6.1-inch display has a 1200-nit peak brightness meaning it is up to 25% brighter outside.

Overall, this is very much an improved version of the iPhone 12 Pro with Apple simply making minor improvements in all of the key areas. Despite this, the device is cheaper than its 2020 predecessor.

