Hurry, there's over 50% off Oral-B electric toothbrushes at Boots right now

If you've been thinking of picking up a new electric toothbrush on Black Friday, there's no need to wait – Boots has cut over 50% off the special edition Oral-B iO Series 8, which is one of the smartest brushes you can buy.

This year's Black Friday deals will start officially on November 26, but this is likely to be one of the best electric toothbrush deals that we see this year.

The Oral-B iO Series 8 contains motion sensors, and when connected to your phone via Bluetooth, provides real-time feedback on your brushing technique to help you avoid missing a spot.

Boots will launch its Black Friday sales soon, but it already has some impressive deals on electric toothbrushes, with a price match promise that you won't find them cheaper elsewhere. You can order online for home delivery, or use click-and-collect to get it even sooner, which is handy.



Even when used without the mobile app, the Oral-B iO Series 8 helps improve your brushing thanks to its smart pressure sensor. Unlike most brushes, this doesn't just tell you when you're pressing too hard, but also when you're not applying enough pressure, illuminating green when you've got it just right.

Amazon is getting into the Black Friday spirit early with some big discounts on Oral-B brushes. It's also a good opportunity to stock up on brush heads, with real savings on multi-packs.

In the UK, Superdrug has already begun its Black Friday sale by slashing the price of electric toothbrushes, WaterPik flossers, and replacement brush heads. Some deals are exclusive to Superdrug Health & Beauty Card subscribers, so you may need to sign up first.

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for electric toothbrushes from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.