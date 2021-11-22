Hurry! LG A1 OLED is at its lowest-ever price, but stock is running low

Amazon's Black Friday sales keep on getting better, including this amazing early Black Friday OLED TV deal on the LG A1 OLED.

Right now the LG A1 OLED TV (55-inch) is selling for a record-low £836 at Amazon UK – however, we only saw a few models left at the time of writing. If you are unlucky, don't fret too much, as the 48-inch model is discounted to an even cheaper £779 and the 65-inch version is £1,249 – meaning you'll get the same great picture quality, just at a different screen size.

(Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best LG OLED A1 Black Friday deal

LG OLED A1 Series 55-inch OLED: £1,099 LG OLED A1 Series 55-inch OLED: £1,099 £836 at Amazon

Save £263 - If you're after an OLED TV on a budget, then look no further than this Black Friday Deal. While the AI is LG's most basic OLED set, you'll still get plenty of great features at a budget-friendly price. 48-inch: £999 £779 | 65-inch: £1,399 £1,249

If you've been on the hunt for an affordable OLED TV, this deal is the closest thing we've seen. The LG A1 was already the brand's cheapest OLED, but thanks to Amazon's Black Friday deals you can snatch one up for even less than before.

OLED screens offer much better visuals than traditional LCD screens because they can emit brighter, more vibrant colors as well as better contrast in darker scenes. While it lacks the powerful a9 Gen 4 AI chip used in the LG C1 and G1 OLEDs – leading to a bit more video noise than on those sets – it also comes at a much lower price than those sets.

You won't get the any HDMI 2.1 ports – a key inclusion for serious gamers – and it only comes with a 20W sound system, so we'd recommend picking up one of these Black Friday soundbar deals at the same time if you want a better home cinema experience.

More LG OLED TV deals

Wherever you live, here are the cheapest prices for LG OLED TVs:

More Black Friday deals