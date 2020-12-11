Hurry - it's your last chance to bag an Amazon Echo Dot for just £29 before Christmas

The new 4th generation Amazon Echo Dot is right back down to its lowest price ever at Amazon right now at just £29.99 (was £49.99) but you'll have to hurry if you want to snag one before Christmas - they're going fast.

We originally saw this price over Black Friday this year, but subsequently it shot right back up to the original RRP afterwards, making us believe that we wouldn't be able to snag a top home-tech stocking filler this year. It seems that's not the case though, and we've all lucked out just in time for that Christmas shopping.

The new Amazon Echo Dot (2020) adds a rather spherical space-age aesthetic to the ubiquitously popular range of budget-smart home speakers, as well as a few small internal upgrades. It's mostly more of the same, albeit in a round package, although that's not necessarily a bad thing - the Echo Dot has always been one of the best cheap smart speakers money can buy.

If you happen to miss this Echo Dot deal at Amazon, then other retailers are also price matching too (including Very and Currys), so there are still some good options if you find it sold out. We've rounded up the best prices from these retailers (including local retailers if you're outside the UK), just down below.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th generation): £49.99 £29.99 at Amazon

Save £20 - Now back down to it's lowest ever price, snag one of these great little smart speakers for a stocking filler price this December. With Amazon Alexa on board, the Amazon Echo Dot allows you to control your smart home setup, play music or podcasts, or simply ask the forecast.

