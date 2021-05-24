Huge Garmin sale: save big on Garmin Instinct and Instinct Solar

Right now, you can save £101 on the Garmin Instinct, and save £70 on the Garmin Instinct Solar – two of Garmin's toughest and best running watches.

The Garmin Instinct is a solid sports watch with dependable, accurate GPS (including excellent navigation tools), a screen that offers good visibility in challenging lighting conditions, plus environmental sensors including a compass and thermometer.

When we reviewed it, we were impressed by the quality of its sports tracking, despite its relatively low price, and with this special deal it's even better value.

If you're not in the UK, scroll down for the best Garmin Instinct deals near you.

Garmin Instinct: £300 £209 at Ultimate Outdoors

The Garmin Instinct is one of Garmin's best sports watches, with accurate GPS, great navigation tools, and solid fitness tracking features. You can save a huge £101 off the regular price at Ultimate Outdoors right now.

View Deal

As its name suggests, the Garmin Instinct Solar is a version of the Instinct that's able to keep its battery topped up with a regular dose of sunlight. In typical conditions, this can extend it for several days, and Garmin claims that with all power-saving modes enabled, a daily dose of sun can keep the battery running indefinitely.

Unlike the original Instinct, it also has a SpO2 sensor for monitoring blood oxygen saturation, which can be a very useful training tool for athletes.

Garmin Instinct Solar: £319.99 £249.99 at Very

The Garmin Instinct Solar is a feature-packed sports watch with 'solar glass' that can keep its battery topped up for weeks between charges. It's a great deal at Very right now, with £70 off the regular price. This special offer applies to the Sunburst Yellow model.

View Deal

Not in the UK? Here are the best Garmin Instinct deals where you are.