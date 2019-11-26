This Black Friday phone deal just slashed the Huawei P30 Pro & Sony Xperia 1 prices

Nearly every phone is subject to one or more deals as part of Black Friday 2019, slashing the price of great devices down to all-time low prices – and now phone retailer Giffgaff has got in on the action, offering big savings on a range of new and refurbished smartphones.

Of all the deals offered by Giffgaff, there are a few in particular that we thought you should know about – on the Huawei P30 Pro and Sony Xperia 1, two of 2019's premium flagship smartphones. There are more phones on offer besides these two, so check out Giffgaff's Black Friday page for more information, but these represent the biggest savings, with £100 off each. We've also picked out a great Moto G7 Power deal which you can read about here.

The Huawei P30 Pro tops our list of the best camera phones, boasting four rear snappers, including a primary RYYB sensor that picks up more light than your typical phone camera, and a telephoto lens that supports up to 5x optical zoom.

The Sony Xperia 1, meanwhile, is an entertainment beast – it's got a 21:9 aspect ratio, the same as most movies, so you don't see black bars at the sides of the screen when you're watching a film. It's also a processing powerhouse, with a Snapdragon 855 chipset that returns some of the best benchmark scores we've seen, perfect for the avid mobile gamer.

Giffgaff Black Friday phone deals

Huawei P30 Pro: at Giffgaff | SIM-free | £599 £499

Our best camera phone of 2019 is now decidedly affordable in the Black Friday sales, with a price tag far lower than you'd expect for a device with a top-end processor, beautiful curved screen, decent battery life and the best rear cameras you'll find on a smartphone.

Sony Xperia 1: at Giffgaff | SIM-free | £649 £549

This phone is for the movie-lovers, the gamers, and the music fans. It's got a high-quality screen, fantastic dual-speaker system, and top-end processing power, so no matter what kind of entertainment you're into, you're sorted with the Xperia 1 – and it's now £300 cheaper than its launch price.View Deal

