HTC Desire 12 available exclusively to Amazon Prime subscribers for pre-order

Amazon Prime members have just been given yet another great extra for their subscription fee – exclusive access to the brand new HTC Desire 12.

For any Prime members that like the look of the new handset, they will be able to pre-order the Desire 12 ahead of the general release date of July 14. That means a decent mid-range smartphone for a relatively meagre £149.

Exclusive pre-orders are a new departure for Amazon, and could herald its greater participation in future phone launches. "Seeing Amazon dip their toe in the mobile phone pre-order deal waters is an unexpected move from the retail giant," said Adam Marshall, Editor of Subscriptions and Services at TechRadar, "We can't imagine every phone manufacturer would want to limit the reach of their handsets at pre-order phase, but making a handset appear more exclusive in this way could work for some brands and devices.

It also feels like a nice little promotional perk for Amazon ahead of Prime Day in just a couple of weeks' time."

Amazon Prime benefits

This exclusive offer is just one of the many extras that Amazon Prime members who pay the £79 annual subscription get.

Prime Video offers movies and TV shows to be watched via the app on mobiles, tablets, smart TVs and more. Prime delivery is a huge part meaning free delivery as early as same day in some cases. There is also Prime Music, Prime Twitch, Audible, Kindle Lending Library, Prime Pantry, Kindle First Program, Amazon Student, unlimited photo storage and, of course, early access to Lightning and Prime Day Deals.

What is the HTC Desire 12?

The HTC Desire 12 comes with a 5.5-inch 720x1440 resolution display with the latest 18:9 ratio and a minimal bezel that make this looks like a more high-end handset. That Liquid Surface finish goes a long way to helping create that premium look.

Under all that shiny exterior sits a quad-core MediaTek MT6739 CPU backed by up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage. On the rear is a 13-megapixel single lens camera while the front offers a 5-megapixel selfie snapper. All that is powered by a 2,730 mAh battery and runs the Android OS with HTC Sense skinned over the top.