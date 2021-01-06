You can watch The Godfather online for free with BBC iPlayer right now

BBC iPlayer continues to let you watch some truly brilliant movies online for free, with the part one of mafia epic The Godfather currently available on the UK streaming service for a limited time. It's a super-slick platform that's available on nearly every kind of device imaginable, making it easy to watch The Godfather free online today.

Released in 1972, The Godfather is based on the best-selling 1969 Mario Puzo novel of the same name and directed by the now legendary Francis Ford Coppola, who arguably made his name with the film.

Starring Marlon Brando and Al Pacino, the Paramount produced movie features a cast packed with more legendary names like James Caan, Robert Duvall and Diane Keaton. It won the Academy Award for Best Picture in 1973, with Brando also receiving an Oscar for Best Actor - though both he and Pacino boycotted the ceremony!

The Godfather follows the story of Michael Corleone (Pacino), a young Sicilian-American born into a mafia clan who initially dreams of escaping the family business. But the draw proves too strong and soon he's at the heart on things in both New York and Sicily, which provides the primary backdrops for the movie.

Whether you're looking to tick this one off your bucket list or are simply due a re-watch, you can now take advantage of this great opportunity to watch The Godfather free online with BBC iPlayer. Here's where it lives on the platform, but know that it's only available until Tuesday, January 12.

Of course, iPlayer is only accessible if you're located in the UK and have a full TV licence. But Brits temporarily abroad will find that it's possible to watch iPlayer from other countries with the help of one of then best iPlayer VPNs.

More movies to watch free online with BBC iPlayer right now

If you think that iPlayer landing a brief stint hosting The Godfather is good, the BBC's streaming platform has even more pleasant surprises in store for you.

While not traditionally a big player in movie streaming, it's seriously upped its film game in recent months and - while many may only reside there as free movies to watch online for a short time - now offers truly top-rate cinema for you to enjoy for nothing.

that shouldn't distract from the fact that on any given day its offering can give the likes of Prime Video and Netflix a run for their money.

Right now, in addition to The Godfather, you can also watch the following movies free online with BBC iPlayer:

Frozen

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Boss Baby

The Revenant

Guardians of the Galaxy

Dunkirk

Mission: Impossible

La La Land

Not a bad selection for a service that's completely free to watch in the UK - though you should be in possession of a valid TV license. With a little bit of help, British residents can even watch the service from other countries . Here's how.

How to watch The Godfather online from outside the country

If you're a UK resident outside of the country for whatever reason right now, then geo-blocking restrictions will stop you from watching The Godfather online via BBC iPlayer.

Fortunately, there’s a simple solution in the form of a VPN. It's a piece of software that, once downloaded and installed, lets you temporarily relocate your device's IP address to a country of your choosing - in the case of homesick Brits abroad wanting an iPlayer fix, that'd be the UK.

